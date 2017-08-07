Elektrobus Connects the Two Terminals of Sofia Airport

An electric bus will carry passengers between the two terminals of the metropolitan airport today. This was announced on Monday at Sofia Airport. The electric bus replaces the diesel transport and remains free for travelers. The electrics do not emit carbon dioxide, and their use will result in a significant reduction in maintenance costs. The electric bus is for 65 passengers. There are three folding seats and a detachable seat for wheelchairs for disadvantaged people. It has a drop ramp suitable for adults and hard-to-reach passengers.

