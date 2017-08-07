Sweden has Made it Clear that it does not Want to Enter NATO
Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hulkvigst believes his country should boost its military capabilities on its own, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.
He told the Japanese media that any entry into NATO would only increase tensions in the region.
"If we submit an application to join NATO, it will intensify tensions in the region," he expressed his fear, saying that such an action would affect Finland, which is also not a member of the Alliance.
"The best strategy now is to strengthen our national-level military capabilities, and to develop bilateral and multilateral interactions with other countries. We do not need any experiments in the field of strategic policy, "the Swedish minister said.
- » Bulgarian Government Decided: More Bulgarian Troops to be Needed in Afghanistan
- » The Cabinet Will Decide Today on thе Participation of Bulgarian Armed Forces in Afghanistan
- » Military Equipment from the Bulgarian and US Armed Forces to be Presented in Sofia
- » Interpol has a List of 173 Terrorists Planning Attacks in Europe
- » Novo Selo Training Polygon Hosted the Biggest Multinational Exercise Saber Guardian 2017
- » The Pentagon Criticized Turkey for Publishing Secret Military Information