Sweden has Made it Clear that it does not Want to Enter NATO

YouTube.com

Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hulkvigst believes his country should boost its military capabilities on its own, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

He told the Japanese media that any entry into NATO would only increase tensions in the region.
"If we submit an application to join NATO, it will intensify tensions in the region," he expressed his fear, saying that such an action would affect Finland, which is also not a member of the Alliance.
"The best strategy now is to strengthen our national-level military capabilities, and to develop bilateral and multilateral interactions with other countries. We do not need any experiments in the field of strategic policy, "the Swedish minister said.

