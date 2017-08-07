Carla del Ponte Leaves the UN Crime Investigation Commission in Syria

The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia Carla Del Ponte left the UN Commission on Syria, reported the German TV channel ZDF, quoted by Focus.

I withdrew from the committee because of the lack of political will among its members, Carla del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Blick.
"I can no longer be part of this commission, which just does nothing," the Swiss attorney said, adding that the role of the body is just one alibi. Meanwhile Carla del Ponte has made it clear that war crimes in Syria are much more serious than were those in former Yugoslavia or even in Rwanda.

