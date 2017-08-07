Protesters in Asenovgrad Briefly Closed the Main Road to Smolyan

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 7, 2017, Monday // 12:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Protesters in Asenovgrad Briefly Closed the Main Road to Smolyan btv.bg

A protest was held in the center of Asenovgrad and last night, BTV reports.

Protesters briefly closed the main road to Smolyan, then headed for the municipality.
Before that, Deputy Prime Minister Valeriy Simeonov met with them, he wanted to hear what they were dissatisfied with. The head of the police in Plovdiv  senior commissioner Atanas Ilkov is also at the site.
He told the protestors that a new competition for appointment of police officers in Asenovgrad has been announced yesterday for another 9 seats.
According to him, they will be distributed in the Loznitsa neighborhood. He explained that there are already three employees appointed to the course. Senior Commissioner Ilkov specified that the police building is secured.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protests, Asenovgrad
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria