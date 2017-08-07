Protesters in Asenovgrad Briefly Closed the Main Road to Smolyan

A protest was held in the center of Asenovgrad and last night, BTV reports.

Protesters briefly closed the main road to Smolyan, then headed for the municipality.

Before that, Deputy Prime Minister Valeriy Simeonov met with them, he wanted to hear what they were dissatisfied with. The head of the police in Plovdiv senior commissioner Atanas Ilkov is also at the site.

He told the protestors that a new competition for appointment of police officers in Asenovgrad has been announced yesterday for another 9 seats.

According to him, they will be distributed in the Loznitsa neighborhood. He explained that there are already three employees appointed to the course. Senior Commissioner Ilkov specified that the police building is secured.