The Mayor of New York Introduces a "Millionaire" tax to Repair the Subway

New York Mayor Bill de Blazio plans to introduce new taxes for wealthy New Yorkers to fund the repair of the metro, which is in critical condition, the New York Times reported.

The intention of a "millionaire" tax is expected to be officially announced today. With big revenues, the mayor also wants to cover the cost of introducing a half-price card for poor metro users. The idea is a sequential stage in the struggle between De Blazio and the governor of Andrew Quoomo for who is responsible for repairing the depreciated underground system, commented the publication.

"Instead of sending the bill to working families and public transport travelers who are already feeling the press of more expensive tickets and poor service, we are turning to the richest in our city to take away something to help us bring our transport system in New York in the 21st Century, "de Blazio said in a statement yesterday. However, tax changes have to be approved by lawmakers in Albany, which will not be easy due to the Republican majority in the local Senate.

Recently, delays in New York's century-old metro system have been rising, and several incidents have increased the safety concerns of trains. At the same time, the cost of the trip is raised every two years, the last jump was in March when the price of the monthly metro card was increased by 4.50 dollars to 121 dollars.