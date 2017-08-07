A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be Observed Tonight

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Bulgaria tonight, Pencho Marski, a physicist at the Institute of Astronomy with the National Astronomical Observatory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, told FOCUS.

On the night of August 7 to August 8, most of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and parts of Antarctica will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible from Bulgaria just after the Moon's rising at 20:29 for Sofia, but at first it will be hard to find - very low above the eastern horizon, in the still day sky. On that date the sun will go down at 20:39 for Sofia, that is, shortly after the dawn of the partially obscured Moon. Earth shadow will occur in the southern (apparently lower) part of the lunar disk. The maximum phase of the phenomenon will be 21:20 am Bulgarian time, when nearly a quarter of the Moon will be dimmed by diameter. For an observer from Sofia then the moon will only be at 7 ° 23 above the southeastern horizon, so those wishing to observe the phenomenon should choose a place with a low horizon towards the southeast. The end of the eclipse from the earth's shadow will occur at 22:18, and by 23:51 am the moon will come out of the earth's half.