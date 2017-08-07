Ivet Lalova Dropped at 1/2-final of 100 Meters at the World Championship in London
Ivet Lalova finished her sprint at 100 meters in the semifinals of the World Athletics Championship in London. She finished the penultimate 7th in her series, though she achieved her best score this season - 11.25sec. Slower than Ivet in the three semi-final series were five sprinters and so the Bulgarian took the final 19th place.
Bulgaria's best sprinter will take part in 200 meters race - the discipline in which she has a better ranking in the last few years (at the Olympic Games in Rio16 she participates in the final). The series of 200 meters are on Tuesday at 21.30 Bulgarian time.
