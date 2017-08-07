Greece is Preparing to Double the toll from Kulata to Thessaloniki

Greece is preparing to double the amount of road toll for the segment from the Kulata-Promahon CPS to Thessaloniki, the Bulgarian News Agency reported.

On Tuesday, a tender for the construction of new toll stations at Kavala and Strimoniko is scheduled. The latter is on the way from Thessaloniki-Kulata and will actually double the passage. The auction was rescheduled several times due to protests by the employees of the company, operating the Egnatia Odos SA highway. They are also preparing a 24-hour protest for Tuesday. Workers protest by asking for the cost of the toll to remain 3 cents per kilometer, and say they are firmly opposed to the planned doubling.