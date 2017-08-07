Traffic on "Trakia" and "Hemus" is Restored

The movement on the Hemus motorway on the direction to Sofia was restored in the area near the village of Vetrino and the Trakia motorway at the 226 km. Reports SEGA.

A driver died after a blow between two cars near the village of Pisanets on the Razgrad-Rousse road.

The traffic road in Sofia direction of Hemus Motorway, which was closed after the traffic accident from Vetrino to Nevsha, was opened and at 13.30 hrs the car traffic was restored.

The work on clearing the traffic road in the direction of Varna continues. The roundabout route is Nevsha road junction - road I-2 - Vetrino junction.

At 14 hours the traffic in the section of Trakia Motorway was restored at 226 km, where a car had been burned beforehand.

A serious disaster on the Razgrad-Rousse road was at 13:00 in the region of the village of Pisanets, Ruse district. According to initial data, car with Ruse registration has entered the traffic and has hit another car with a Romanian registration. From the stroke the driver of the Bulgarian car died on the spot.

The traffic in the section is not engrossed. Traffic police teams are at the scene of the incident