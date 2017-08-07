Former Foreign Minister of Serbia says his Country should Accept the Reality that Kosovo is not Serbia

Serbia must accept and recognize the reality in Kosovo. The vast majority of UN and EU member states recognize Kosovo's independence. This is today's reality. This is written in an original text by former Serbian Foreign Minister Vuk Draskovic, who is also the leader of the Serbian Renewal Movement. Writes BGNES.

The text comes only ten days after President Vukic's call for a nationwide debate on Kosovo. "The International Court of Justice has ruled that the declaration of independence has not violated the UN charter, international law, and the World Organization for Security Council resolution 1244. 90 per cent of Kosovo's citizens are ethnic Albanians and less than 6 per cent are Serbs" , writes Draskovic. According to him, "Serbian sovereignty in Kosovo exists only on paper, in the preamble of the Constitution." "As a obey to this idea, which is out of reality, the state suffers huge political, financial, democratic and economic losses," Draskovic writes, and calls for: "Signing a treaty for full normalization of relations with Kosovo. The hostility should be substituted with friendship.

Kosovo declared independence in February 2008. To date, more than 100 countries have recognized the independence of the former Serbian province, including Bulgaria.