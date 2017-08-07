Boyko Borisov: If we are Working Together we will Find a Solution for Kaliakra Complex

If we work united and make a few steps to solve the problem, I think we will be able to find a working mechanism. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Devnya on the occasion of the tensions that have arisen for Kaliakra Complex, said correspondent of BGNES from the region.

"We will divide them into the Council of Ministers in two halls, but in the end we are all Bulgarians and we all want to solve this problem. So, as much as we do not enjoy one or the other, after all, it's good to sit down and solve the issue together. If we have to separate them, we will collect them, but we have to come up with a solution that will satisfy the taxpayers they will pay as well, "Borisov said on the protesters' position that they do not want to sit at a table with the creators Natura 2000. "We have already contacted Maltese Commissioner Vela. We spoke to him today to check the entire dossier, and tomorrow, probably by noon, we will talk over the phone, although it has quite out of their jurisdiction, "the prime minister said.