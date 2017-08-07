Fire Near Blagoevgrad

A fire broke out in the Balarbashi area over Blagoevgrad, burning vineyards, stubbles, trees and shrubs today, correspondent of BGNES in the town said.

The fire between the villages of Rilci and Blagoevgrad is being extinguished by three firefighters. Stubble, shrubs, trees, arable and abandoned vineyards burned out. By 19.15, one fire front was controlled, but a second one starded - from the west. The affected area is over 100 acres, the fire is burning under a power line, it spread to the naked bales of straw. The fire starded shortly after 5:30 pm from a dirt road and entered the vineyards.

