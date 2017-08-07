Bulgarian Municipalities have Overdue Liabilities for over BGN 160 Million

The overdue liabilities of the municipalities as of 30 June 2017 amount to BGN 160.3 million, the Ministry of Finance press office reported.

The data analysis at the end of the second quarter of 2017 compared to the end of 2016 as well as the same period in 2016 show a relatively constant level of the average share of revenues in total revenues for the country - 43.52% Compared with 44.52% for the same period last year and 40.07% at the end of 2016.

The overdue liabilities of the municipalities as of 30.06.2017 amount to BGN 160.3 million. While the budget of the municipalities is at BGN 149.5 million. The overdue liabilities on the budgets of the municipalities are formed by 142 municipalities (53.6% of the total number of municipalities). More than 46% (123 municipalities) complete the second quarter of 2017 without overdue budget commitments.

The efforts of the Ministry of Finance continue in the coming quarters in order to improve the efficiency of municipal expenditure management together with the positive trend towards improving the revenue side in municipal budgets. It is recommended that municipalities adopt and implement rehabilitation plans.