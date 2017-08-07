Again, the Thermometers will Hit 39 Degrees

Today it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloudy skies will develop and in some places, mainly in northern Bulgaria, will shortly lapse and overwhelm. There are conditions for hailstorms.

The wind will be moderate to the northeast. Temperatures will drop slightly, but will remain hot and the maximum will be between 34 and 39 degrees. Because of the extremely high temperatures for the territory of all districts in the country is declared orange code for dangerous weather.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for August and will rise slightly.

Above the mountains will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon,  clouds will unfold. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 27 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 20 degrees.

Over the Black Sea will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloudy skies will develop in some places along the northern Black Sea coast and will pass. It will blow  a moderate wind from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be 33-35 degrees. The temperature of sea water is 26-28. 

weather, Bulgaria, heat
