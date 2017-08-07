Brexit will Result in a Deficit of EUR 12 Billion in the EU Budget

World » EU | August 7, 2017, Monday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Brexit will Result in a Deficit of EUR 12 Billion in the EU Budget Pixabay.com

EU Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger said that after the leave of Britain from the EU, an annual deficit of 10 to 12 billion euros would appear in the Union budget. He explained that the EU should move to austerity or countries to pay more in the Union budget to offset the lower revenues. Reports Mediapool.

"In the long run, because of Brexit, the budget will lack between 10 and 12 billion a year, Says Oettinger for the German newspaper Bild, quoted by BGNES. Meanwhile, the British tabloid Telegraph said the British government is willing to pay up to 40 billion euros to repay its financial obligations to the EU after leaving the union. London hopes to sign a profitable Free Trade Agreement.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria