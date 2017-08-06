London is Ready to Pay up to EUR 40 Billion to the EU for Brexit
Britain is ready to pay the EU up to EUR 40 billion in Brexit if Brussels agrees to discuss the issue of a trade agreement under the deal for a future partnership. According to British media, senior officials in the British government have come to the conclusion that the proposed amount is the only option that will enable London to get out of the complicated situation in the course of the negotiations with Brussels. On 29 March, Prime Minister Teresa May officially notified Brussels of the launch of the two-year EU exit procedure, due to end by the end of March 2019.
