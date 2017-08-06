The Government will Introduce New Measures Against Unemployment

The State will introduce new measures against unemployment. The treasury will cover between 50% and 75% of business costs for an employee who has been registered with the Labor Office, Nova TV reported.

In the first case, more than 600 jobs are provided for young people under 24, people with low education, unemployed over 50, and the long-term unemployed. The state will cover half of the wage and social security costs. If employers employ unemployed people with permanent disabilities, the budget will provide 75% of the costs.

