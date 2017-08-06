Cars will Enter the Borisova Garden Only Upon Request

Cars and buses will only be allowed in the Borisov garden if they are related to sporting events at the stadiums "Vasil Levski" and "Bulgarian Army" and upon request by the sports clubs or the Bulgarian Football Union. This was announced by Sofia Municipality, Dnevnik reported.

Club buses, employee cars, medical teams will be admitted. The ban that enters into force this week will not apply to police cars, fire and emergency assistance.

The ban is introduced in order to reduce the movement of cars in the park. On weekends there is a lot of parking. The municipality has already put a barrier on the Yavorov alley, where cars entered the park. It is also considered at "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd.