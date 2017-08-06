Protesters will Block E-79 at Vladaya

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 6, 2017, Sunday // 13:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Protesters will Block E-79 at Vladaya btv.bg

Once again, residents of the Knyazhevo district and the village of Vladaya will protest. Reports Sega. 

It starts at 6:30 pm on Tsar Boris III Blvd. today. Protesters plan to block traffic on the E-79 international road between the neighborhood and the village.

People insist on better urban transport and street lighting in the area.
There were protests in October last year and at the end of July this year. In July, protesters blocked traffic on the E-79 international road. According to organizers, however, there is no result of their actions so far.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, urban transport, blocked roads
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria