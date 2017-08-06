Protesters will Block E-79 at Vladaya

Once again, residents of the Knyazhevo district and the village of Vladaya will protest. Reports Sega.

It starts at 6:30 pm on Tsar Boris III Blvd. today. Protesters plan to block traffic on the E-79 international road between the neighborhood and the village.

People insist on better urban transport and street lighting in the area.

There were protests in October last year and at the end of July this year. In July, protesters blocked traffic on the E-79 international road. According to organizers, however, there is no result of their actions so far.