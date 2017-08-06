Protesters will Block E-79 at Vladaya
btv.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
People insist on better urban transport and street lighting in the area.
Once again, residents of the Knyazhevo district and the village of Vladaya will protest. Reports Sega.
It starts at 6:30 pm on Tsar Boris III Blvd. today. Protesters plan to block traffic on the E-79 international road between the neighborhood and the village.
People insist on better urban transport and street lighting in the area.
There were protests in October last year and at the end of July this year. In July, protesters blocked traffic on the E-79 international road. According to organizers, however, there is no result of their actions so far.
- » The Government will Introduce New Measures Against Unemployment
- » Cars will Enter the Borisova Garden Only Upon Request
- » Sofia Municipality Starts Repairs on "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd.
- » The Cabinet Reduces the Fee for Issuing a Passport Abroad by 17 Euros
- » Over 100 Calls for Emergency Ambulances due to the Heat in Sofia
- » The Ministry of Justice is Looking for Translators
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)