Five People were Injured in a Car Accident Near a Cabin in Pirin
Five people were injured in a severe car crash near the Zagara cabin in Pirin. Reported Sega.
The incident happened last night. Two cars have descended from the cabin to Kresna. The first car has left the road and has fallen into a gully. The crash has happened in a stretch where only specialised cars could pass. The five victims were taken to the hospital in Blagoevgrad.
