Today will be Extremely Hot Again

August 6, 2017, Sunday
Today it will be sunny, around and after noon - hot, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, FOCUS News Agency reported. Maximum temperatures will be between 36 ° and 41 °. Over the Black Sea will be sunny, after midday will blow breeze. Maximum temperatures will be from 32 to 35 °. Above the mountains will be sunny, there will be clouds in the afternoon, but it will be without precipitation. It will blow a mild to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters around 28 °, at 2000 meters - about 20 °.

