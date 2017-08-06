Usain Bolt was Dethroned in his Last 100m Race

The fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt, was dethroned in the final 100 meters race in his sports career. In the final of the World Championship in London, the record holder (9.58 seconds) remained third, finishing in 9.95 seconds. The lightning was overtaken by two Americans Christian Colman - 9.94, and Justin Gatlin - 9.92.

For 35-year-old Gatlin, this is the second world title 100 meters after 12 years of pause that has not achieved by any other sprinter on the planet. The American was booed by the audience at the London stadium because of his doping in the past. However, he did not get confused and with a strong finish in the last 30 meters he got to the gold medal.

After the victory, Gatlin fell to his knees and bowed to Bolt. The Jamaican, on his part, embraced him and said, "You do not deserve this attitude, you are a great champion"

"Usain is great, he has done a lot for our sport and deserves only respect," said the American, who was startled by excitement.