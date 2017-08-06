Putin Went Fishing in South Siberia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fishing in the mountains of South Siberia. Today, Russian state-run television channels broadcast footage to which Putin manages an inflatable boat and hunts a fish naked to the waist in a mountain lake along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials, Darik said, quoting AFP and Associated Press. The photos are from Wednesday.
