Putin Went Fishing in South Siberia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fishing in the mountains of South Siberia. Today, Russian state-run television channels broadcast footage to which Putin manages an inflatable boat and hunts a fish naked to the waist in a mountain lake along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials, Darik said, quoting AFP and Associated Press. The photos are from Wednesday.

