Erdogan Announced Dress Code for Defendants in Connection with Last Year's Coup Attempt

Pixabay.com

The defendants in connection with last year's coup attempt in Turkey will appear in court with special clothing, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, quoted by Associated Press.

Suspects will have to wear brown uniforms, which will consist of overalls for "conspirators" and a suit for "terrorists." Erdogan said this last night during a speech at the opening of a stadium in the eastern district of Malatya. "They will no longer come in court dressed as they want," he said. The president initially requested court clothing "like this in Guantanamo" on the anniversary of the attempted coup on July 15th. A few days ago, a former military officer appeared in a court dressed in a t-shirt with a "hero" sign (hero in English). Dozens of people were arrested on suspicion of terrorist propaganda because they were wearing similar T-shirts. More than 50,000 were arrested after a thwarted coup attempt in the country.

