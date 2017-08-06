Japan Marked the 72nd Anniversary of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima
Japan celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing, the world's agencies said on Sunday.
A minute's silence revered the memory of the victims of the bombing, killing 140,000 people in total. Traditionally, the minute of silence was announced exactly at 8:15 am local time at the moment when the first atomic bombing in the world was carried out on August 6, 1945. At the outbreak of the four-hour uranium bomb thrown by the US B-29 bomber, between 70 and 100,000 people died instantly. By the end of 1945, the number of victims had risen to 140,000, and tens of thousands of Japanese suffered from radiation for decades. The memorial ceremony took place in the Peace Park in central Hiroshima. It was attended by representatives of over 80 countries.
