Japan Marked the 72nd Anniversary of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima

World | August 6, 2017, Sunday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Japan Marked the 72nd Anniversary of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima twitter.com

Japan celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing, the world's agencies said on Sunday.

A minute's silence revered the memory of the victims of the bombing, killing 140,000 people in total. Traditionally, the minute of silence was announced exactly at 8:15 am local time at the moment when the first atomic bombing in the world was carried out on August 6, 1945. At the outbreak of the four-hour uranium bomb thrown by the US B-29 bomber, between 70 and 100,000 people died instantly. By the end of 1945, the number of victims had risen to 140,000, and tens of thousands of Japanese suffered from radiation for decades. The memorial ceremony took place in the Peace Park in central Hiroshima. It was attended by representatives of over 80 countries.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hiroshima, atomic bomb, anniversary
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria