Eiffel Tower Evacuated Because of Armed Man

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated last night because of incident with an armed a man who was arrested while trying to overcome the police, said Thursday.

Since last year, the Eiffel Tower and ticket boxes are only available after you go through metal detectors and check-ins.

It seems that the man acted alone. His motives are not clear yet. He was quickly stopped and neutralized, no one was injured.

Policemen and sappers have checked all the floors of the facility and found nothing suspicious, Radio France Info reported.

Last night, the Eiffel Tower was lit in red and blue in the colours of the football club "Paris Saint Germain" in honour of the arrival of the Brazilian star Neymar.