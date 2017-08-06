The Security Council of the UN Unanimously Imposed New Severe Sanctions on North Korea

Bulgaria: The Security Council of the UN Unanimously Imposed New Severe Sanctions on North Korea

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution significantly strengthening the sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's new missile trials. Reports Mediapool.

The resolution provides for a ban on exports from North Korea of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and marine products. The ban may lead to a one-third cut in Pyongyang's annual exports, which now stands at USD 3 billion. In addition, it is forbidden for countries in which North Koreans work to increase their number. It also prohibits the creation of new joint ventures with DPRK and additional investments in existing ones. The sanctions also provide for asset freezing and a travel ban on 13 individuals and enterprises related to Pyongyang nuclear and missile programs. The United States has prepared the original text and negotiated with China for several weeks, the Associated Press reports.

North Korea, sanctions
