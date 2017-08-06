Two Bulgarians were Detained in Naples for Murder, Drugs and Extortion
Crime | August 6, 2017, Sunday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two Bulgarians were detained in Naples after the Netherlands issued a European arrest warrant, the BNR announced on Saturday. They are suspected by the Dutch authorities of murder, drug abuse and extortion. It's about killing a 65-year-old man in the Riland village in March. Investigators believe they were part of a criminal group distributing drugs in Belgium.
- » Shooting in California! There is at Least one Killed in Santa Monica
- » Bulgarian Criminal Group Arrested in Spain
- » Tanzanian Citizen Convicted For Attempted Fraud in Burgas
- » Turkish Police Bust 2 Bulgarian Women with 44 kg of Heroine
- » Bulgarian Suspect in Bill Gates Hacking Arrested in Zamboanga City
- » 500 kg of Smuggled Tobacco was Seized in Police Operation
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)