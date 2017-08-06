Two Bulgarians were Detained in Naples for Murder, Drugs and Extortion

Crime | August 6, 2017, Sunday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarians were Detained in Naples for Murder, Drugs and Extortion Pixabay.com

Two Bulgarians were detained in Naples after the Netherlands issued a European arrest warrant, the BNR announced on Saturday. They are suspected by the Dutch authorities of murder, drug abuse and extortion. It's about killing a 65-year-old man in the Riland village in March. Investigators believe they were part of a criminal group distributing drugs in Belgium.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: arrest warrant. Europe, criminal activities
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria