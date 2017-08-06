Mayor of Burgas Announced a Partial State of Disaster Because of the Fires in the Municipality

Mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov issued an order late last night and announced a partial state disaster because of the fire between the villages Mirolyubovo, Banevo and Izvorishte. This was announced by the municipality on Sunday. Reports Mediapool.

The fiery element covered a large area near a villa zone. In the extinguishing took part teams of the General Directorate of fire safety and protection of the population, helicopter, including the technique of Burgas Municipality and agricultural producers are also involved. Military officers and equipment from the composition of the Land Forces are also involved in the extinguishing of the forest fire near the village of Izvorishte, Burgas Municipality, reports the Ministry of Defense. There is no exceedance of the air standards in the villages of Izvorishte, Mirolyubovo and Banevo. This was announced by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Waters in the seaside city.