Sofia Municipality Starts Repairs on "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd.

The Municipality of Sofia starts in repair activities on "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd., which will continue until 25 August. A section of the road 22 meters after the crossing with Lachezar Stanchev Str. The reason is the repair of the pedestrian bridge at Nikolay Haytov Street.

From friday President Lincoln Boulevard is closed. Partially closed for repairs in the summer are also the boulevards Dondukov, Asen Yordanov, Shipka Prohod, Prague and Montevideo.