The Cabinet Reduces the Fee for Issuing a Passport Abroad by 17 Euros

The fee for issuing a Bulgarian passport abroad will be reduced from 67 to 50 euros, it is clear from a draft decree of the Council of Ministers, published for public discussion.

The reason for the reduction is the dropping of two fees - 1 euro, after the citizens can now fill in their applications in advance and 16 euros, which have so far gone to the budget of the Ministry of Interior, although it does not participate in the issue of the passports abroad. It is also clear from the project that the possibility of paying services through state tax stamps will be dropped, as it is currently necessary for citizens to visit a post office to buy the necessary state fees Marks, then go back.