Bus Fell from 150 Meters in Bolivia, eight people died

Eight people were killed and 31 injured after a bus fell on a 150-meter gorge on the road to Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia. This was reported by the ABI news agency on Friday, citing Ronaldo Sanchez, head of police at the Cochabamba Department, where the wounded were taken. According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.

