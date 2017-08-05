The UK will Give Preferential Status to Young Migrants from the EU after Brexit

Authorities in the UK are planning to give preferential status to EU migrants up to 30 years after Brexit, informs Telegraph, citing the Independent Migration Advisory Committee.

The idea is borrowed from Australia, New Zealand and Canada, which provide a similar status to migrants between the ages of 18 and 30. Experts from the Migration Advisory Committee point out that young people have more time to work and are more likely to contribute to the state's income and to integrate successfully compared older people.