Over 100 Calls for Emergency Ambulances due to the Heat in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 5, 2017, Saturday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
More than 100 calls due to the high temperatures are now registered from the morning at the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Center, spokesman Katya Sungarska said, reports Sega.

There have been cases of heart attack, stroke and people collapsing in the street. "We are pleading  if it is not urgent, do not call for ambulances because we are organised to deal the heat, extreme day," said Sungarska.

She recommended not to go out in the hot hours, and if it is still necessary to wear bright clothes, hats and water. According to the weather forecast today the maximum temperatures will be between 36 and 41 degrees.

