Neymar: I Wanted a Bigger Challenge

"I wanted something bigger, more challenging, I was never motivated by the money and I'm sorry that people think so," Neymar said during his first press conference as a player at Paris Saint-Germain. 7

Yesterday, the transfer of EUR 222 Million of the Brazilian from Barcelona to PSG was finalised, making him the most expensive player in the world. Today, Neymar was presented to the media in Paris.

"My heart took the final decision and made me follow my ambitions So I'm here today I want to have bigger dreams and be even better. It's not true I did not feel like the big star in Barcelona. But I wrote my chapter there, I won a few trophies, I want a new challenge, I can not please everyone, "the Brazilian said. "I'm sorry that the Barcelona fans think bad stuff about me, I hope it's only a minority, I've always respected the fans, and I think every player should be able to decide whether to stay or leave." If I followed the money I would be in another country and another club, they were never a motivation for me, "Neymar said.