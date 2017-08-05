Nearly 25 000 Venezuelans Cross the Border with Colombia Daily

Hundreds of thousands of people flee daily from Venezuela as a result of the deepening socio-economic and political crisis in the country. Reports BGNES.

Thus, in search of food and medicine, nearly 25,000 Venezuelans cross the Colombian border every day. This was announced on Friday by Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Anchela Olgin. "We are witnessing a really large migration flow," she said in an interview with the Colombian news agency EFE. According to Olgin, there are few citizens of Venezuela who travel further south - Ecuador, Peru or Chile, which creates an extremely "complex regional problem".

From April until now, more than 6700 demonstrations took place in the country. More than 120 people were killed during the protests, and thousands were injured. About 5,000 of Maduro's opponents and protesters were arrested, with nearly 1.5 thousand still in custody.