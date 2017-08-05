Shooting in California! There is at Least one Killed in Santa Monica

Crime | August 5, 2017, Saturday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Shooting in California! There is at Least one Killed in Santa Monica

A man was killed during a shootout in a park in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, reports the Los Angeles Times and AP.

The suspect has resisted arrest and was shot by the police. He is hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

Police said the police responded to a shooting signal at Hotchkiss Park on Friday afternoon. The police clarified in Twitter that the attacker had taken out weapons and police officers shot him.

No policemen were injured. There is no further information about the victim.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, shootout, police, LA
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria