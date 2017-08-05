Shooting in California! There is at Least one Killed in Santa Monica

A man was killed during a shootout in a park in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, reports the Los Angeles Times and AP.

The suspect has resisted arrest and was shot by the police. He is hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

Police said the police responded to a shooting signal at Hotchkiss Park on Friday afternoon. The police clarified in Twitter that the attacker had taken out weapons and police officers shot him.

No policemen were injured. There is no further information about the victim.