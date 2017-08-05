Sweltering heat of over 40 °! Orange Code for Danger in Almost all of Bulgaria

On Saturday, the weather in our country will be even hotter. The warning orange code for dangerously high temperatures today is in force for 17 regions of the country, while the other 11 are yellow. This shows a reference to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The orange code applies to the regions: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Rousse, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad. There are maximum temperatures between 38 ° and 41 °.

With an orange code NIMH warn people to be prepared that high temperatures can cause health problems for sensitive and sick people, adults and children. The forecasts must be monitored and act on the advice of the authorities.

In the other 11 regions of the country - Pernik, Sofia city, Sofia region, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shumen, Dobrich and Varna, there is a yellow code for high temperatures. There, the maximum temperatures will be between 35 ° and 37 °.

Over the Black Sea will be sunny with maximum air temperatures of 32 ° -35 °. The sea water temperature is 25-26 °.

In the mountains it will be sunny. It will blow a mild to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters around 28 °, at 2000 meters - about 20 °.