150,000 People in Europe will Die Because of Climate Change

Deaths in Europe caused by climate change will increase drastically, according to a study commissioned by the European Commission of Climatologists and Meteorologists, reports SEGA.

According to forecasts, by the end of the century, 152,000 people per year will become victims of heat, floods and hurricane winds. Most fatalities will occur as a result of high temperatures. According to the survey, the countries in southern Europe will be the most affected.

The most dangerous of all extreme climate phenomena is the heat. The quality of life and its expected duration are also going to be influenced by even more severe colds, droughts, forest fires, floods and storms.

The analysis comes at a time when half Europe is covered by a hot wave. Even today, in 10 countries in southern and central Europe, the highest red code is declared. The deaths of at least three people - in Italy, Romania and Poland - are attributed to the high temperatures, which in some places reached 44 degrees.