Today the UN will vote New Sanctions Against North Korea

The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution on aggravating sanctions against North Korea on Saturday at 22.00 (Bulgarian time). This was reported by TASS as one of the Western diplomats representing a member of the SS.

Novinite recalls that the new sanctions were initiated by the United States and that Pyongyang will be deprived of nearly $ 1 billion in annual export revenue, which accounts for nearly one-third of the country's external revenue. Preliminary information will be made by introducing a ban on the export of coal, iron, lead and seafood from the country. The resolution will also prevent North Korea from sending additional workers abroad and will ban the creation of new joint ventures and new investments by existing foreign companies there.

Again, the assets of individuals and businesses linked to the DPRK's nuclear-war program, which is actually the reason for the tightening of the measures and sanctions against the DPRK, will be seized. China and Russia are expected to give their support even though they are partners in North Korea.