The International Coalition Killed more than 620 Civilians in 3 Years

The International Coalition fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq and Syria under the auspices of the United States has admitted that it is responsible for the murder of 620 civilians, while the last few blows killed 21 people. Reported BGNES.

"Based on the available information, 624 civilians have been inadvertently killed by coalition strikes, to date," the military formation said in an official statement today. In addition to investigating civilian deaths (data from coalitions, social networks and other information channels), military investigators continue to review hundreds of accusations made by the Airwars.org website. The London-based journalist and researcher team has always presented a number of civilian casualties that are different from those recognized by the coalition.

According to Airwars' latest data, 4,734 civilians have been killed in air strikes by the international coalition.