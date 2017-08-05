The Ministry of Justice is Looking for Translators

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 5, 2017, Saturday // 11:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Ministry of Justice is Looking for Translators wikimedia

The Ministry of Justice seeks a contractor "Performing written and oral specialized official translations" worth BGN 366,000, VAT included. More than BGN 300,000 of them are for written translations, and the others for oral translations, reported BGNES.

The term of the contract is two years. The Justice Ministry specified that the estimated volume of pages to be translated amounts to nearly 20,000. The Ministry of Justice expects the interpretation to last 2240 hours. The subject of the order includes the provision of translations in groups of languages ​​as follows: First group - English, French, German, Italian, Spanish; Second Group - Russian, Portuguese, Greek, Turkish, Hungarian, Romanian, Polish, Slovak, Slovenian, Czech, Serbian, Croatian, the official language of the Republic of Macedonia, Moldavian; Third group - Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Flemish, Albanian, Arabic, Hebrew, Chinese, Finnish, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Armenian, Ukrainian. Where necessary, other languages ​​may be requested in the course of the procurement.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Justice, translations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria