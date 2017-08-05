The Ministry of Justice is Looking for Translators

The Ministry of Justice seeks a contractor "Performing written and oral specialized official translations" worth BGN 366,000, VAT included. More than BGN 300,000 of them are for written translations, and the others for oral translations, reported BGNES.

The term of the contract is two years. The Justice Ministry specified that the estimated volume of pages to be translated amounts to nearly 20,000. The Ministry of Justice expects the interpretation to last 2240 hours. The subject of the order includes the provision of translations in groups of languages ​​as follows: First group - English, French, German, Italian, Spanish; Second Group - Russian, Portuguese, Greek, Turkish, Hungarian, Romanian, Polish, Slovak, Slovenian, Czech, Serbian, Croatian, the official language of the Republic of Macedonia, Moldavian; Third group - Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Flemish, Albanian, Arabic, Hebrew, Chinese, Finnish, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Armenian, Ukrainian. Where necessary, other languages ​​may be requested in the course of the procurement.