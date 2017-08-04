Passengers Complain About Long Passport Check Queues at Sofia Airport
1500 Bulgarians and foreigners are waiting at the airport, among them small children, adults and people with disabilities.
Passengers compain about long passport check queues of Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport, reported bTV.
Border Police have told bTV that there is no longer a queue and everything is normalized.
The reason for the delay was a problem with the passport of a Bulgarian woman who had dual citizenship. While she was in question, only one passport desk was working.
