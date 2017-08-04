Putin Gives 1st Public Indication of 2018 Presidential Run

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the first public indication that he will run for a new term in the 2018 elections, in comments made during a visit to Eastern Siberia, reported Reuters.

Putin was answering a question from a group of villagers in the Siberian republic of Buryatia via a TV link, organized during the president’s visit to the eastern regions of Russia.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have a request – we all ask you to register as a candidate in the next presidential elections, we would all be very glad when it happens,” they said, as quoted by TASS.

“All right, I will think about it, thank you,” Putin replied.

t’s not the first time Putin has faced questions about a potential next term. Previously, however, both the president and his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, had always said that it was too early to discuss the issue.

The next Russian presidential elections are scheduled for early 2018. The exact date is yet to be announced, but according to Russian law the election must be held on the second Sunday of the month of the previous election – which in this case would be March 11.

However, in March this year the head of the upper house Committee for Constitutional Law, Senator Andrey Klishas, drafted a bill seeking to set the date of the 2018 polls as March 18, to coincide with the commemoration of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin supported the move.

Three Russian politicians have already announced that they intend to run for the presidency – the founder of the liberal Yabloko party, Grigory Yavlinsky, the head of the nationalist LDPR, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and anti-corruption activist Aleksey Navalny.

Russia’s largest opposition party – the Communists – has not yet announced its candidate, nor has the parliamentary majority United Russia party.