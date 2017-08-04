Kosovo May be Heading Toward a New Political Crisis

In today’s continuation of the first parliamentary session, Kosovo’s MPs will try and overcome political differences and elect the new speaker of Parliament. This will allow them to elect the new government, reported the Independent Balkan News Agency.

The first parliamentary session was suspended yesterday, because no party or coalition was able to secure the necessary majority for the election of the speaker of Parliament.

These developments have worried analysts about the fact that Kosovo may once again find itself in front of a political crisis which may lead to fresh parliamentary elections.

Professor of political sciences, Gjon Culaj told IBNA that the delays in the formation of the new government may delay Kosovo’s European integration.

“In the current circumstances that Kosovo and the region is in, political parties in Kosovo must put aside their political grudges and collaborate for the formation of new institutions. A new political crisis would cause serious damages to the country on the economy, security and domain of integration”, Culaj said.

According to him, the political crisis could be avoided by creating a broad government with the participation of all parliamentary parties.

On the other hand, the international community has issued a strong reaction.

Germany’s ambassador to Pristina, Angelika Viets has commented the first constituting session of Parliament, saying that what happened in this session was a disgrace.

The same disappointed was also expressed by the US ambassador, Greg Delawie, who encouraged all political parties and their representatives to form the institutions as soon as possible.