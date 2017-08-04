Deputy Minister of Health: '80% of Emergency Medical Calls on the Black Sea Coast are not for Emergencies'

Bulgaria: Deputy Minister of Health: '80% of Emergency Medical Calls on the Black Sea Coast are not for Emergencies'

''There is no financial opportunity to appoint more Emergency medical services  on the Black Sea coast during the summer season than we need. On the other hand, this step is also meaningless, as if additional services are appointed, these people will not have what to do after September'', this is what the Deputy Minister of Health Dr Miroslav Nenkov has said, quoted by DarikNews.

''80 percent of emergency medical calls on the Black sea coast are not for emergencies, but unfortunately they engage the emergency teams'', he further said.

It turns out that people on the beach most often seek an ambulance for gastrointestinal complaints, rashes, sunburns, and complaints due to excessive alcohol use.

