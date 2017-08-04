BSP to Start Consultations on Judicial Reform from August 21 to September 10

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will start consultations with the President, the Chief Prosecutor and others on the judicial reform, party leader Korneliya Ninova told a press conference, reported BGNES.

Ninova has held talks yesterday with President Rumen Radev, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tzatsarov, Supreme Court of AppealPresident Georgi Kolev, They all support our project and agree to respond to our invitation for consultations, Ninova said.

Ninova assured that before the consultations, which will start on August 21st and will continue until September 10th at the National Assembly, all the judiciary representatives will be familiar with the project.

''BSP is against the formation of an anticorruption unit in the way proposed by the ruling parties. It would be a mere combination of institutions with the same people working in them. Besides, this is an attempt by the executive to control this unit as well‘‘, Ninova said.

BSP proposes to separate a special directorate from State Agency for National Security (SANS) and transform it into an investigative anticorruption unit. The director should be appointed by the President, while the officials should be appointed by the Parliament with a two-third majority. The goal is to create an independent unit, Ninova said.

''At this stage we do not intend to organize consultations with Boyko Borisov'', she added.

