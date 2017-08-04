Bulgarian Military Aircraft Continues to Assist in Forest Firefighting in Macedonia

Bulgarian Military Aircraft Continues to Assist in Forest Firefighting in Macedonia

The Air Force troops today, August 4 as well as the previous 3 days, continue to assist the Macedonian authorities in their efforts to contain the forest fires that occurred in the Macedonian Brod municipality, reported BGNES. 

Bulgarian military aircraft will continue to provide assistance in the fire fighting in our western neighbor at the request of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Macedonia.

Novinite.com recalls that on Tuesday two crews from the Krumovo air base took off with a Mi-17 helicopter from the Plovdiv airport to SkopjeMacedonia, to help extinguish fires in Makedonski Brod municipality.

At the airport of Skopje, the servicemen met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.

