Hundreds of People Protest in Kavarna Against the Prohibition of Construction and Agriculture in the Kaliakra Protected Area

Hundreds of people protest in Kavarna on the order of the Minister of Environment from the end of last month, which prohibits construction and agriculture in the Kaliakra Protected Zone. Today, a public discussion on the management plan for the protected area needs to be held, reported bTV.

People gathered early in the morning in front of Kavarna Municipality building to prevent experts from public discussion. Local residents are afraid that agriculture, tourism and fisheries will be ruined.

The protesters insist that the Prime Minister to cancel the order of the Minister of Environment and Water.

Novinite.com recalls: The EC lawsuit against Bulgaria ends with a ban on new construction in Kaliakra, the press service of the Ministry of Environment and Waters announced last month.

The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov has achieved the most favorable for our country arrangements with the European Commission in the case of the wind generators in the Kaliakra Protected Area, the ministry said.

As a result of the negotiations with the EC, a decision has been made not to remove the built up wind generators, golf course, houses, hotels, villa villages, infrastructure in the protected area. At the same time, a ban on issuing new permits for any construction on the territory is required.

It is going to be declared a protected zone called 'Kaliakra Complex', which is located in the villages of Tyulenovo, Shabla, Kamen Briag village, Sveti Nikola village, Balgarevo village, Kavarna village, Bozhurets village, Topola village, Kavarna municipality And Balchik, Balchik Municipality, with a total area of 483 362.770 decares, of which 437.272 sq. Km of sea spaces.