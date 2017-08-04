Vladimir Putin Wishes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Health and Success

August 4, 2017
Bulgaria: Vladimir Putin Wishes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Health and Success epa/bgnes

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, according to Standart News. 

"Russian-Bulgarian relations have a long and rich history. The bonds of brotherhood, cultural and spiritual closeness that connect our peoples shall never wear thin, "he wrote in a congratulatory telegram posted on The Kremlin's website.

President Putin stressed that the 1992 treaty helped to expand the cooperation between Moscow and Sofia, to increase the volume of bilateral trade and investment, to intensify cooperation in the energy, scientific, technical, humanitarian and other spheres.

"I am convinced that the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria's liberation from the Ottoman yoke that will be celebrated next year, will mark a period of excellent bilateral relations and joint cooperation between our two countries," Putin added.

The Russian president wished Rumen Radev health and success, and to the Bulgarian citizens - welfare and prosperity.

 

